Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for the College Football Playoff

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

David Kenyon

Alabama isn't a foregone conclusion, given what the Crimson Tide will need to replace offensively in 2021. Nevertheless, they have 5-star Bryce Young waiting to replace Mac Jones. My super-early guess is Alabama doesn't go undefeated, but it does win the SEC and reaches the CFP.

I'm most confident in Clemson, which returns a bunch of talent on a defense that is loaded with contributing freshmen and sophomores. And although Trevor Lawrence will depart for the NFL, Clemson has D.J. Uiagalelei—who accounted for 808 yards and six touchdowns in two starts—ready to take over.

Ohio State is undoubtedly the class of the Big Ten, and an ever-increasing talent gap suggests that will continue. The concern for Ohio State, relatively speaking, is the succession plan after Justin Fields presumably leaves is less clear. Along with 2021 signee Kyle McCord, freshmen CJ Stroud and Jack Miller have zero career pass attempts. Settle the QB situation, though, and the Buckeyes are in good shape.

The conversation with Notre Dame is all about the seniors who are eligible to return. Ian Book is presumably leaving (he accepted a Senior Bowl invitation in mid-November), but what about the receivers? Offensive line? The many key defenders? If most of them leave (as anticipated), the Irish will likely fall short of the CFP.

Kerry Miller

Well, Clemson will be back. The Tigers have now made it at least this far in six consecutive seasons, and we saw enough of D.J. Uiagalelei to know they're in great hands for the next two years. Replacing a running back (Travis Etienne) with more than 6,000 career all-purpose yards would be tough for most teams, but Clemson's cup of talent runneth over.

It's probably a safe assumption that Alabama will make it back here next year, too, even though it's a foregone conclusion that Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Alex Leatherwood, Dylan Moses, Patrick Surtain II and others will declare for the draft. Nick Saban is no stranger to hitting the reset button and continuing to thrive. If Bryce Young and Trey Sanders start living up to the recruiting hype, Alabama will remain the kings of the SEC.

Ohio State might return for a third straight season, though I expect the Big Ten's East Division will be the most competitive in the nation. And unless Justin Fields shocks the world by returning for another season, the inexperience at quarterback could keep the Buckeyes from repeating as conference champs.

Notre Dame will be replaced by the Big 12 champion, presumably Oklahoma.