Lakers News: LeBron's Ankle, Roles for New Additions, and More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It can be easy to overreact to one game, particularly a season-opener. New players. New roles. New storylines.

But drawing grand conclusions off the Los Angeles Lakers' seven-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night would be a fool's errand. The Lakers came out sluggish, down by 20 points seemingly before the title banner met the rafters. Paul George's 33 points were enough to stymy a comeback effort from James and Co.

The result does little to change the team's outlook as the favorite to come out of the West and win the title this season.



But the game did bring about questions and news that's worth monitoring going forward, including in a Christmas Day matchup with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Here are three storylines that fall under that category