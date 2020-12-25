NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade Interest in Celtics, Blazers

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

James Harden's determination to leave Houston may be stronger than his interest in the alternatives. As the Rockets grapple with schedule changes and roster precautions, though, Harden's list of preferred destinations continues to grow more flexible.

In a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick and Kelly Iko, sources suggested that the 31-year-old superstar's preferred list of destinations now includes the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers.

This is the third tandem of teams deemed desirable by the three-time scoring champ. First, it was the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, then the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.

Although Harden has been clear that he wants a chance at contention in a suitable environment, Houston's reluctance to move him suggests patience for the right deal. With two years left on his contract and a third-year player option, each paying more than $40 million, Boston and Portland face tough decisions and an uphill battle in getting The Beard what he wants.

Boston Hopes Likely Contingent on Harden and Tatum's Coexistence

Aside from the 76ers, the Celtics have the most obvious package for a Harden trade. If Houston wants an upsurging young player to complement draft picks (and can't pry away Ben Simmons), 24-year-old Jaylen Brown is the next best thing.

But, while a package centered around Brown and picks could get a deal done, it may not be in Boston's best interests. At just 22 years old, Jayson Tatum is already looking like a franchise cornerstone, and the Celtics will want to find out if he can step into dominance as a first option on offense.

In their season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tatum succeeded in that role—notching 30 points, including the game-winner, on 28 shots. Brown was even more effective, tallying 33 points on 24 shots. If Boston is confident in its young tandem's trajectory, specifically Tatum's as the first option, then the team may not be willing to pay up for a ball-dominant superstar.

Portland May Have the Will, But Not a Way

Regardless of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum's relationship, the Trail Blazers front office could become enamored with the prospect of a Lillard-Harden backcourt pairing. But it remains unclear whether they can put together a package that suits Houston's wants.

Unlike Boston, Portland's season opener wasn't particularly inspiring. In the 20-point loss to the Utah Jazz, Lillard and McCollum combined for a disappointing 11-of-31 from the field. With Portland's big men its only players to shoot above 50 percent from the field in the contest, Harden might feel more appealing to general manager Neil Olshey.

As beat writer Jason Quickley pointed out, Harden and Olshey already boast a strong relationship. That could nurture added mutual interest, but it remains irrelevant to the Houston front office. McCollum, the best Blazer outside of Lillard, is 29 years old and may not move the needle compared to other offers.

Pairing McCollum with young, upside plays like Gary Trent Jr. and Zach Collins, as well as picks, is intriguing but nothing monumental. It's debatable whether it's even a better package than a Nets deal centered around Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen would be. Unless a young Trail Blazer ascends more quickly than expected, it seems unlikely the Rockets bite on any offer that can land Portland an All-NBA backcourt.