WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from December 25

Credit: WWE.com

Five days removed from a late Match of the Year candidate that saw Roman Reigns narrowly retain his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, The Head of the Table again defended against The Fighter inside a Steel Cage.

Owens downed Reigns with a DDT and continued to put the champion on the defensive with a cannonball in the corner as Paul Heyman showed very real concern for the first time. Reigns turned the tides, countering a pop-up powerbomb attempt with a leg drop for a near-fall.

Owens recovered and delivered a frog splash for two heading into the break.

Back from the timeout, Owens successfully executed the powerbomb, but scored yet another near-fall as Reigns managed to shoot his shoulder off the mat at two. He fended off a flurry from The Tribal Chief and delivered a fisherman buster for another close two.

Reigns blocked a stunner and rocked his challenger with a Superman Punch. Building for the momentum for the first time in the match, Reigns stalked after Owens and applied the guillotine in the ropes. Owens, on the defensive, brought The Head of the Table down throat-first across the top rope.

Reigns sought the stunner but Owens caught him and dropped him with a stunner. Reigns kicked out at two, leaving the challenger wondering what he had to do to win the title.

After another break, Reigns got his knees up, driving them into the challenger’s back during a swanton bomb attempt. Reigns followed with a spear, but could not keep Owens down. A look of disbelief and doubt painted the champion’s face as he motioned for the door to be opened. The resilient babyface grabbed hold of his leg. The distraction allowed Owens to reach up, grab the cage door and slam it in Reigns’ face.

Owens came within inches of winning the title but stopped momentarily to dispose of Jey Uso. Reigns slowed his momentum and delivered another Superman Punch. Owens answered with a second stunner. Uso handcuffed Owens to the cage, proving essential to the champion’s retention odds.

Reigns walked out of the cage, taunting his opponent along the way, before reaching the floor for the win.

Result

Reigns defeated Owens to retain his title

Grade

A

Analysis

That Reigns and Owens wrestled this quality of match some 24-48 hours after their TLC classic is a Christmas miracle.

This was another dramatic bit of business that left the audience thinking, despite all preconceived notions, Owens may pull out the win. The bumps were great, the near-falls were fantastic and the finish allowed Owens to maintain credibility while further establishing Reigns as a ruthless, relentless but most importantly resourceful, heel champion.

Uso continues to bail his cousin out, setting the table for some babyface to come along and neutralize him in an attempt to wrest the Universal Championship from Reigns.