    Report: Eric Gordon, More Rockets in Contact Tracing After Positive COVID Test

    Paul KasabianDecember 25, 2020
    Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon (10) controls the ball around defender San Antonio Spurs' Rudy Gay (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Houston, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
    Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon and more are involved in further contact tracing protocols after a team staff member tested positive for COVID-19, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. 

    The latest news follows a string of COVID-19 related reports emanating from Houston.

    Numerous Rockets, including center DeMarcus Cousins and point guard John Wall, are amid a seven-day quarantine due to the contact tracing protocol, per Charania.

    Rockets guard James Harden is in a four-day quarantine that started Tuesday after video captured him attending a private indoor party. Per Charania, "league protocols, among other things, prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments."

    Rockets rookie forward Kenyon Martin Jr. also tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

    Houston was unable to play its previously scheduled game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday because they did not have the minimum eight players available to take part in the game. That matchup is the only one postponed thus far since the 2020-21 season started on Wednesday.

    Houston is currently scheduled to open its season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

