Stefon Diggs: Vikings' Justin Jefferson Should Win NFL Offensive Rookie of Year

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has cast his (non-counting) vote for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

He believes the award should go to Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson, who was drafted out of LSU with the No. 22 pick, was selected to the Pro Bowl—the fifth rookie receiver to earn the honor in 20 years—and is eighth in the league with 1,182 yards, with Randy Moss' record of 1,313 within reach. He is also tied for 15th in receiving scores (seven) and has 73 catches on the season.

He'll be able to pad those stats in the Vikings' final two games, at the New Orleans Saints on Friday before they travel to face the Detroit Lions Jan. 3.