    Stefon Diggs: Vikings' Justin Jefferson Should Win NFL Offensive Rookie of Year

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 25, 2020

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has cast his (non-counting) vote for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

    He believes the award should go to Justin Jefferson. 

    Jefferson, who was drafted out of LSU with the No. 22 pick, was selected to the Pro Bowl—the fifth rookie receiver to earn the honor in 20 years—and is eighth in the league with 1,182 yards, with Randy Moss' record of 1,313 within reach. He is also tied for 15th in receiving scores (seven) and has 73 catches on the season.

    He'll be able to pad those stats in the Vikings' final two games, at the New Orleans Saints on Friday before they travel to face the Detroit Lions Jan. 3. 

    Related

      The stakes are low, but the Vikings still have something to prove against the Saints

      The stakes are low, but the Vikings still have something to prove against the Saints
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      The stakes are low, but the Vikings still have something to prove against the Saints

      Jack White, Vikings Wire
      via Vikings Wire

      Top NFL QBs by Passer Rating + QBR + PFF [Week 16]

      Top NFL QBs by Passer Rating + QBR + PFF [Week 16]
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Top NFL QBs by Passer Rating + QBR + PFF [Week 16]

      Dustin Baker
      via purplePTSD.com - Local Minnesota Vikings News

      Vikings Saints Score Prediction Extravaganzer

      Vikings Saints Score Prediction Extravaganzer
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Vikings Saints Score Prediction Extravaganzer

      Vikings Territory
      via Vikings Territory

      Vikings promote Jake Bargas, Eddie Yarbrough

      Vikings promote Jake Bargas, Eddie Yarbrough
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Vikings promote Jake Bargas, Eddie Yarbrough

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk