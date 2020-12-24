Lakers News: Latest on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Horton-Tucker

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Lakers have a cheat-code combination with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

They just won a title with this historic tandem, and if they play their cards right, they could have a chance to add another this season. The most important thing, then, is for L.A. to get to the finish line with its superstars still leading the charge. To that end, coach Frank Vogel will be mindful of their workload so as not to prematurely tire them out.

"We're going to be conservative with their minutes early on in the season, and we have the depth to do it," Vogel said. "... We have the depth to manage their minutes intelligently early on in the season while we're trying to get our legs under us. And we'll continue to do so."

James logged just 28 minutes in the opener after averaging 34.6 last season. Davis played 31 minutes, down from 34.4 a night in 2019-20. It could be a while before either one's floor time really picks up.