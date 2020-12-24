    Rudy Gobert Reflects on Touching Media Mics Before COVID-19 Diagnosis in March

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2020

    Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) dunks against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has reflected on his mic-touching incident from March, saying it was a well-intentioned joke. 

    "It came from a good intention," Gobert told ESPN's Lisa Salters. "It was the first day that we found out that the media was not going to be able to interview us, right next to us, and, you know, we obviously didn't know as much as we know now, and I only did that to try to liven the mood a little bit. It was, of course, if I could go back in time, I wouldn't do it."

    Before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the suspension of NBA activities, Gobert jokingly touched mics in light of the league's new policies that, at that time, had reporters back away from players to conduct postgame interviews. Gobert was later the first NBA player diagnosed with the coronavirus and became a lightning rod for criticism.

    When teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus, Gobert's actions created a temporary fissure in their relationship.

    "We had conversations as grown men, and we told each other what we had on our minds. And the end of the conversation was that our goal was to win a championship together and, you know, I thought it was really mature from both of us to come out of the conversation like that," Gobert said of repairing his relationship with Mitchell.

    Gobert said it took around a month for him to feel fully recovered from COVID-19, which is known to have lingering respiratory and cardiac effects. Some have had issues regaining their taste and smell for months after initially being diagnosed with the virus.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Gobert said his past year has been a "learning lesson" for him and hopes he can move forward "happier and better" than before. 

    Related

      What should we expect from Bojan Bogdanović this season?

      What should we expect from Bojan Bogdanović this season?
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      What should we expect from Bojan Bogdanović this season?

      SLC Dunk
      via SLC Dunk

      Harden Should Play Saturday

      Rockets star will be required to isolate until Friday with hopes to be cleared for game vs. Blazers (Woj)

      Harden Should Play Saturday
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Should Play Saturday

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      @Jonwass' final rankings before the new year ➡️

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Calm Down: Biggest NBA Overreactions So Far 😅

      @danfavale analyzes knee-jerk reactions after just two days of games (and whether you should believe them)

      Calm Down: Biggest NBA Overreactions So Far 😅
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Calm Down: Biggest NBA Overreactions So Far 😅

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report