Woj: James Harden Must Isolate; 'Should Be Available' for Rockets vs. Blazers

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden could make his season debut Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers if he continues to test negative for COVID-19.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Harden, who was investigated by the NBA after a video posted to social media showed him at an indoor gathering without a mask or social distancing, must remain isolated from his Rockets teammates until Friday:

Harden was fined $50,000 by the league and deemed ineligible for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, though the contest was ultimately postponed because the Rockets didn't have enough eligible players.

The 2017-18 NBA MVP denied initial allegations he was at a strip club at the time the video was taken in an Instagram story post, but ESPN's Tim MacMahon noted the outing to support his friend still represented a violation of the league's COVID-19 protocols:

Harden previously missed the start of Rockets' training camp and had to wait through a coronavirus quarantine before he could join his teammate for practice and preseason games.

TMZ Sports reported the eight-time All-Star was late because he attended a birthday party for rapper Lil Baby in Atlanta before traveling to a party at a Las Vegas nightclub to finish the weekend.

He played in the team's final two preseason games last week.

Meanwhile, Harden has also been the focus of intense trade rumors in recent weeks, which amplified after the Rockets made one blockbuster deal to send Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers led the guard's group of preferred destinations.

Although Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated reported there was "significant movement" toward an agreement with the Nets or Heat in the days leading up to the start of the regular season, no deal was finalized. It's unclear whether the NBA investigation played a role in slowed trade discussions.

For now, Harden could return for the Rockets' new season opener on the road against the Blazers on Saturday. They also face the Denver Nuggets on Monday before returning to Houston for a three-game homestand beginning next Thursday.