Fantasy Basketball 2020: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 1

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Injuries have not affected the first week of the 2020-21 NBA season in a major way, but there are a few key pieces missing across the league.

Draymond Green was not available for the Golden State Warriors' Tuesday opener and Rui Hachimura will miss time for the Washington Wizards.

Cody Zeller suffered the first notable in-game injury on Wednesday, when he left the Charlotte Hornets' game with a fractured left hand, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

While neither of those three players are in the elite tier of fantasy basketball players, they could still be used in frontcourt roles throughout the season.

To keep up the production at power forward and center, you should take a dive into the waiver wire for big men that have carved out decent roles on contending squads.