Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman and MoreDecember 24, 2020
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman and More
Ronda Rousey kicked a considerable amount of ass in WWE en route to capturing championship gold and main-eventing WrestleMania. And according to a new report, she did so with a broken freaking back!
Her toughness is just one topic making up a wrestling rumor mill that also includes an update on Braun Strowman's injury status, the possibility of Trish Stratus joining the NXT team as a coach and a new name for the trio of Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.
Dive into each one with this collection of rumors from the sports-entertainment biz.
The Ronda Rousey Injury We Knew Nothing About
Former Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey recently told Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy "my bottom vertebrae in my back is actually broken in half" while discussing the hardships of life as a WWE Superstar. "But travelling on a broken back is the absolute worst," she added.
Rousey took her fair share of bumps over the course of her run in WWE, particularly as things intensified during her battles with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Anyone who takes those bumps but is not trained in a traditional manner, working out of a wrestling school night after night with a body developed specifically to absorb those blows on the mat, is going to experience injury.
While the article does not state whether the injury occurred during her time in WWE, it insinuates as much. If she managed to gut through such an injury while learning her craft, putting together the greatest rookie year since Kurt Angle's, she has earned even more respect than originally thought.
Hopefully she returns to the squared circle one day because if there is one thing the WWE faithful deserve, it is a proper showdown between her and Becky Lynch.
Braun Strowman's Expected Return
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer recently reported that Braun Strowman is expected to return any time now.
That is either good news or bad depending on your opinion of The Monster Among Men, but there is no denying WWE Raw could use the former universal champion's considerable star power.
Strowman was last seen assaulting WWE official Adam Pearce, leading to his on-screen suspension from the company. In reality, he has been nursing a knee injury believed to have occurred at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November.
The big man would serve as a common-sense choice to challenge WWE champion Drew McIntyre, but the Scottish Warrior appears poised to battle longtime friend Sheamus sooner rather than later.
Where that leaves Strowman is a mystery, but a program with AJ Styles and the massive Omos should not be ruled out.
Trish Stratus: NXT Coach?
On the latest Women's Wrestling Talk podcast, Trish Stratus revealed that she has had talks with WWE about becoming a coach in NXT or helping to train and develop talent in some form or fashion.
Stratus is one of the greatest, most decorated and celebrated women's wrestlers of all time. She made the art of in-ring performance cool again after years of objectification by a WWE Creative process stuck in the Attitude Era.
Her battles with Victoria, Jazz, Jacqueline, Ivory, Gail Kim, Molly Holly and Lita represent the Golden Era of women's wrestling in North America and helped to lay the foundation for what would become The Women's Revolution.
Without her, there is no telling what women's wrestling would look like today.
It makes sense that Triple H and Shawn Michaels would be interested in bringing her in to impart her knowledge on the impressive roster of female performers the company has under contract.
Even if it is only an occasional thing, the Hall of Famer has a ton of experience to share with the likes of Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Shotzi Blackheart, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and the great Rhea Ripley, and that red-hot division would benefit exponentially.
A New Name for Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers?
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported Thursday that the new name for Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson may be Super Elite.
The name plays off the Elite name given to Omega and The Young Bucks while almost jabbing at Matt and Nick Jackson. If that trio were The Elite, this new one is even better. It's more fantastic. It's super.
It is exactly the sort of thing a brash, braggadocios bad guy like Omega would think up. It works and firmly establishes that group as the clear heels in the battle with Impact Wrestling's Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns.
Not to mention anyone else they may encounter in this promotional crossover.
They will probably make a bazillion dollars off of T-shirt sales too, so there's also that.