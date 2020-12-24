Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman and More

1 of 4

Former Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey recently told Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy "my bottom vertebrae in my back is actually broken in half" while discussing the hardships of life as a WWE Superstar. "But travelling on a broken back is the absolute worst," she added.

Rousey took her fair share of bumps over the course of her run in WWE, particularly as things intensified during her battles with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Anyone who takes those bumps but is not trained in a traditional manner, working out of a wrestling school night after night with a body developed specifically to absorb those blows on the mat, is going to experience injury.

While the article does not state whether the injury occurred during her time in WWE, it insinuates as much. If she managed to gut through such an injury while learning her craft, putting together the greatest rookie year since Kurt Angle's, she has earned even more respect than originally thought.

Hopefully she returns to the squared circle one day because if there is one thing the WWE faithful deserve, it is a proper showdown between her and Becky Lynch.