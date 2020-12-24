Heisman Watch 2020: Latest Odds and Predictions in Race for Top Award

0 of 4

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

There hasn't been a wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan's Desmond Howard took home the top award in college football in 1991. However, that drought could be coming to an end in 2020.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith has had an incredible season while helping the Crimson Tide to an 11-0 record and enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed. But will his performance be enough for the voters to choose him over several talented quarterbacks?

Alabama's Mac Jones, Florida's Kyle Trask and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence are all in the running for this season's Heisman, and it will be interesting to see how the voters stack them up alongside Smith when the award is handed out on Jan. 5.

Here are the current odds for each of the top Heisman Trophy contenders, followed by predictions for how the race will shake out.