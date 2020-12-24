Heisman Watch 2020: Latest Odds and Predictions in Race for Top Award

Heisman Watch 2020: Latest Odds and Predictions in Race for Top AwardDecember 24, 2020
There hasn't been a wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan's Desmond Howard took home the top award in college football in 1991. However, that drought could be coming to an end in 2020.
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith has had an incredible season while helping the Crimson Tide to an 11-0 record and enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed. But will his performance be enough for the voters to choose him over several talented quarterbacks?
Alabama's Mac Jones, Florida's Kyle Trask and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence are all in the running for this season's Heisman, and it will be interesting to see how the voters stack them up alongside Smith when the award is handed out on Jan. 5.
Here are the current odds for each of the top Heisman Trophy contenders, followed by predictions for how the race will shake out.
Heisman Trophy Odds
Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith (-200; bet $200 to win $100)
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (+190; bet $100 to win $190)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (+550)
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (+3300)
Alabama running back Najee Harris (+4000)
Odds obtained via DraftKings
Smith Will Become First Alabama WR to Win Heisman
It's hard to argue against the impact Smith has had for Alabama this season. In 11 games, the senior wide receiver has 98 receptions for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also scoring a punt return touchdown.
Smith is Alabama's all-time leading receiver, with 3,620 yards over four seasons, and his 40 career receiving touchdowns are an SEC record. Of course, the Heisman is about the 2020 campaign. But Smith has made history in that regard, too, as he had a record 15 receptions in the SEC Championship game for 184 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Crimson Tide over Florida.
Smith has only gotten better as the season has gone along. He has scored multiple touchdowns in five of Alabama's past six games. It takes a special year for a wide receiver to win the Heisman (only three have captured the award), and that's what Smith has had.
Only two Alabama players have ever won the Heisman, and both were running backs—Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015). That will change this season with Smith taking home the award and ending his college career on a high note.
Jones Finishes as Runner-Up to Alabama Teammate
As the starting quarterback for the No. 1 team in the country, Jones is sure to get plenty of votes. The redshirt junior has passed for 3,739 yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games. He had one of his best showings in the SEC Championship game, passing for 418 yards (an SEC title game record) and a season-high-tying five touchdowns.
Smith is having a special year, but it wouldn't be possible without Jones throwing the ball to him. And Jones has connected with his receivers in the end zone in bunches, throwing four or more touchdowns six times this season.
Jones has a chance to become the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman, and it could turn out to be a close vote between the two Alabama teammates. But Smith is having an incredible year for a wide receiver that can't be ignored, which will give him the nod over his quarterback.
But Jones has impressed enough to be the Heisman runner-up. Perhaps after that, he and Smith will earn a trophy together before the season is over—the CFP national championship.
Trask Edges Lawrence for Third Place
There's no denying that Lawrence may be the most talented player in the country, and there's a good chance that he'll be the first player selected in the 2021 NFL draft. However, Trask has had the better season, putting up huge numbers for Florida that make him more deserving of a third-place finish in the Heisman race.
Trask has passed for 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns, both of which rank first in the nation, while throwing only five interceptions. He threw at least three touchdowns in each of the Gators' first nine games. And although they lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, Trask still threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score in defeat.
Lawrence guided Clemson to the ACC championship and a College Football Playoff berth. But he missed two games due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Trask may lose out to Alabama players again, but his big year deserves recognition with a third-place finish, which the voters will recognize by putting him just behind Smith and Jones.
