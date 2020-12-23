Anthony Pettis Announces PFL Contract on Twitter After Leaving UFC

John Locher/Associated Press

Anthony Pettis announced Wednesday he has signed with the Professional Fighters League.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported earlier in the day that Pettis had agreed to terms on a deal that will see him join the PFL's lightweight division. The 33-year-old had confirmed Tuesday he was leaving the UFC.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi listed off some of the competition in the 155-pound weight class:

Pettis, who boasts a 24-10 career record, last fought on Dec. 19, winning a unanimous decision over Alex Morono at UFC Fight Night 183. He's still listed as the No. 12 welterweight in UFC's official rankings for 170-pounders.

After winning the WEC lightweight title in 2010, the Milwaukee native made his UFC debut in 2011, losing to Clay Guida in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter's 13th season. A little over two years later, he submitted Benson Henderson in the first round to capture UFC's lightweight champion.

Following a successful title defense against Gilbert Melendez, Pettis dropped the belt to Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 185 in March 2015. He has a 6-7 record since in which he bounced between competing at 155 and 170.

It's unclear whom Pettis will face in his PFL debut. The promotion's third season opens April 23 and culminates in a year-end championship that awards $1 million to the last fighter standing in each weight class.