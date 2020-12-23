Daniel Bryan's WWE Future, Trish Stratus Discusses NXT Role, 2020 Slammy Winners

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Daniel Bryan Updates WWE Future

Nearly three years after making his return to the ring following a career-threatening neck injury, Daniel Bryan is looking to take a step back in his WWE career.

In an interview with BT Sport (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Bryan said he likely won't keep wrestling full-time when he signs his next contract:

"So now I'm switching priorities in my life where for years wrestling has been the key focus. Like my contract is coming up soon, and we're looking at me transitioning to maybe less than a full-time wrestler. My time of being a full-time wrestler are numbered. I'm more going to be like a full-time dad, part-time wrestler. Wrestling is my side job, daddy is my most important job."

Bryan and Brie Bella welcomed their second child, a son, in August. He took time off television during Bella's pregnancy before returning to television in October.

Recently, Bryan has been involved in a feud with Jey Uso that could potentially be used to set him up for a universal title match against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

Regardless of the booking plans for Bryan, having him on the roster in any capacity is a huge boon for WWE. His in-ring work and natural ability to connect with crowds have made him one of the most popular superstars for years.

Trish Stratus Open to NXT Coaching Role

Trish Stratus could become the latest WWE Hall of Famer to take on a behind-the-scenes role at the Performance Center to help groom upcoming NXT superstars.

Speaking on the Women Talk Wrestling podcast (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), Stratus said she is open to a coaching role in NXT but perhaps not right away:

"The reality is it comes with the road, right? And I just can't do the road because of my family, at this point anyway. They're young now. I have a three-year-old and Max just turned 7. So at this point, I just couldn't go back on the road like that and leave my family like that but yeah, I'd love to contribute in some way. It was nice to go back those couple times and just work with the girls and see how their minds work and telling the art of storytelling and just working with Fit [Finlay] again, it got me stimulated and him and I were in like this little — we're like Frit and Frat.

"We just have this little connection when we were working together, and we would literally come up with ideas the more we would — and we'd be like, 'Yeah…' You just have that with someone. So we had that and so I thought, 'Man, we could put some good matches together.' We would be like co-agenting probably. We would be awesome but, yeah I would like to contribute in some way."

A number of WWE legends are currently working as coaches and trainers in NXT, including Shawn Michaels, William Regal and Sara Del Rey.

Stratus is widely regarded as the greatest women's superstar in WWE history. She debuted in 2000 as a manager but eventually became an in-ring wrestler.

By the time Stratus retired at Unforgiven in 2006, she was a seven-time WWE women's champion. WWE inducted her into the Hall of Fame as part of its 2013 class.

WWE Announces 2020 Slammy Award Winners

As we come to the end of the year, WWE honored some of its best and most iconic moments from 2020 with the announcement of the Slammy Awards.

Among the notable winners were Drew McIntyre (Male Superstar of the Year and Overall Superstar of the Year), Sasha Banks (Female Superstar of the Year) and The Undertaker (Moment of the Year, Match of the Year with A.J. Styles at WrestleMania 36).

Here's the full list of Slammy Winners:

Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre

Male Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre

Female Superstar of the Year: Sasha Banks

Match of the Year: Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles Boneyard Match (WrestleMania 36)

Ring Gear of the Year: The New Day (Gears of War)

Return of the Year: Edge at the 2020 Royal Rumble

Rivalry of the Year: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Breakout Star of the Year: The Street Profits

Social Media Superstar of the Year: Bayley

Trash Talker of the Year: Lacey Evans and the Hurt Business

Celebrity Appearance of the Year: Rob Gronkowski at WrestleMania 36

Referee of the Year: Charles Robinson

Double-Cross of the Year: Bayley attacks Sasha Banks

Moment of the Year: Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series

Tag Team of the Year: The Street Profits

McIntyre was the most obvious choice as Male Superstar of the Year and Superstar of the Year. He kicked off 2020 by winning the Royal Rumble, using that as a springboard to beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE championship at WrestleMania 36.

The Scottish superstar has spent seven of the past eight months as champion. His only singles losses by pinfall or submission were against Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

After years of teases and speculation, the Undertaker appears to have finally closed the book on his iconic career. The Dead Man went out on a high note, as his match with Styles at WrestleMania was the highlight of the show.

While the Undertaker put a final bow on his WWE tenure, Edge created the best moment of the year by ending his nine-year retirement with his surprise return at the Royal Rumble.

Edge's comeback was cut short in April when he suffered a torn triceps against Orton at Backlash, but the Rated R Superstar could be back very soon.