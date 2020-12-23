    Former Kings, Blazers PF Caleb Swanigan Arrested on Marijuana Possession Charges

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    Portland Trail Blazers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 127-99. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Former Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings forward Caleb Swanigan was arrested early Wednesday in Indiana and preliminarily charged with marijuana possession. 

    Justin L. Mack of the Indianapolis Star reported Swanigan, an Indianapolis native, was booked in Whitley County Jail at 3:05 a.m. local time and bonded out at 4:45 a.m. His first court date in the case is scheduled for Monday.

    No further details about the arrest were immediately released.

    The 23-year-old Homestead High School product was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 2015 before going on to star collegiately at Purdue. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the Boilermakers during the 2016-17 season.

    Swanigan was selected by the Blazers with the 26th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He was traded to the Kings in February 2019 before getting dealt back to Portland in January.

    The post player has split time between the NBA and the G League. He averaged 2.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 75 NBA appearances across three seasons.

    He's remained a free agent as the 2020-21 season tipped off Tuesday night.

