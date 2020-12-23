NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, Michael Porter Jr. and More

1 of 4

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

One trade that could come sooner than later is one involving Houston Rockets star James Harden. While Harden was the subject of trade talks throughout the offseason, he remains with Houston—without his former teammate, Russell Westbrook.

However, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Harden may not remain in Houston for long.

"More current rumblings indicate that tension within the Rockets is mounting each day," Stein wrote. "... Both sides now want to move on as quickly as possible. It's time."

Harden wants out, and the Rockets seem inclined to make that happen. Finding a suitor and a fair value will be the challenge, but according to Stein, five teams could all have interest.

"The Sixers and the Nets, though, may not be the only other options," he wrote. "In recent days, it has become known that Toronto, Boston and Denver have also had exploratory talks with Houston."

As long as there remains a market for Harden, it seems inevitable that he'll eventually be traded.