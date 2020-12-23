    Several Lions Coaches Away from Team Due to Contact Tracing from COVID-19 Tests

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    Detroit Lions helmets are seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    The Detroit Lions won't have several coaches with them for the time being because of contact tracing stemming from COVID-19 test results. 

    "This morning our COVID-19 test results yielded no new positive tests," the team said in a statement. "As a result of the contact tracing process, several coaches will remain away from the team facility until further notice."

    The Lions are planning to conduct virtual meetings on Wednesday morning and "anticipate conducting an outdoor practice" in the afternoon. 

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, interim head coach Darrell Bevell is among the coaches considered a close contact and may not be available for Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

    Rapoport noted the team is "still determining" who will be able to coach this week. 

    The Lions announced on Tuesday they were informed that two members of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus, and they were closing their facilities as a precaution to undergo contact tracing protocols. 

    Later in the day, the team placed Anthony Pittman on the reserve/COVID-19 practice squad list. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The reserve/COVID-19 list is used for players who have either tested positive for the virus or have been deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive. 

    The Lions are preparing to host the Bucs on Saturday at Ford Field on a short week after playing Sunday. 

    Related

      Lions have no new positive COVID-19 results on Wednesday, outdoor practice scheduled without identified coaches

      Lions have no new positive COVID-19 results on Wednesday, outdoor practice scheduled without identified coaches
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Lions have no new positive COVID-19 results on Wednesday, outdoor practice scheduled without identified coaches

      Erik Schlitt
      via Lions Wire

      Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings 📝

      @GDavenport reveals his full big board ahead of fantasy championship week 📲

      Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings 📝
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings 📝

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Several Lions coaches out for contact tracing

      Several Lions coaches out for contact tracing
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Several Lions coaches out for contact tracing

      Michael Rothstein
      via ESPN.com

      Lions GM candidate profile: Get to know former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff

      Lions GM candidate profile: Get to know former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Lions GM candidate profile: Get to know former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff

      Jeremy Reisman
      via Pride Of Detroit