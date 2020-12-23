Several Lions Coaches Away from Team Due to Contact Tracing from COVID-19 Tests

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions won't have several coaches with them for the time being because of contact tracing stemming from COVID-19 test results.

"This morning our COVID-19 test results yielded no new positive tests," the team said in a statement. "As a result of the contact tracing process, several coaches will remain away from the team facility until further notice."

The Lions are planning to conduct virtual meetings on Wednesday morning and "anticipate conducting an outdoor practice" in the afternoon.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, interim head coach Darrell Bevell is among the coaches considered a close contact and may not be available for Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rapoport noted the team is "still determining" who will be able to coach this week.

The Lions announced on Tuesday they were informed that two members of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus, and they were closing their facilities as a precaution to undergo contact tracing protocols.

Later in the day, the team placed Anthony Pittman on the reserve/COVID-19 practice squad list.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is used for players who have either tested positive for the virus or have been deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive.

The Lions are preparing to host the Bucs on Saturday at Ford Field on a short week after playing Sunday.