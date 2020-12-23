    Pelicans' Zion Williamson's Unique Traits Make Him a Challenge to Coach, HC Says

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    New Orleans Pelican's Zion Williamson warms up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Heading into his first season as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, Stan Van Gundy opened up about what makes Zion Williamson a unique challenge to coach. 

    Speaking to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Van Gundy explained why his star player's diverse skill set makes his job as the coach a little more difficult:

    "The only problems actually coaching him is, No. 1, he's a unique player. So a lot of times as coaches, or at least me, I'm not necessarily the most innovative guy, or somebody who is going to come up with some great idea. I'll look at a roster and say, 'All right, let's look at what other teams have done with similar players.' There aren't many guys similar to Zion to look at, and say, 'OK, how do you play Zion with another big, who is not a straight shooter? Let's look at …' Who plays like that? So that's hard with him."

    Williamson entered the NBA with as much pressure as any rookie since LeBron James joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

    He was the most famous college basketball player in the country during his one year at Duke, was an easy choice for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft and had to replace Anthony Davis as the face of Pelicans basketball.

    Things didn't work out the way Williamson or the Pelicans hoped last season. The 20-year-old didn't even make his first appearance until Jan. 22 after undergoing knee surgery in October. The 24 games he did play in were often thrilling, as he averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Pelicans hired Van Gundy in October to replace Alvin Gentry with the hope that he can fully unlock Williamson's skills in his second season. 

    New Orleans has a talented roster around Williamson, led by All-Star Brandon Ingram, and could make a playoff push in the Western Conference. 

    Fans will get their first taste of what the 2020-21 Pelicans look like on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. 

    Related

      New NBA Big Threes We Could See in 2021

      @ZBuckley predicts which trios could emerge at this season's trade deadline 🔮

      New NBA Big Threes We Could See in 2021
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Big Threes We Could See in 2021

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Buying or Selling NBA Trade Buzz 🤔

      We make sense of the early-season rumors

      Buying or Selling NBA Trade Buzz 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Buying or Selling NBA Trade Buzz 🤔

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Are We Sure the Nets Should Want Harden?

      @danfavale looks at why Brooklyn doesn't have a clear-cut need for the Rockets star ➡️

      Are We Sure the Nets Should Want Harden?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Are We Sure the Nets Should Want Harden?

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      See where your squad ranks before the season starts tonight on TNT 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report