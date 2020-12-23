Pelicans' Zion Williamson's Unique Traits Make Him a Challenge to Coach, HC Says

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Heading into his first season as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, Stan Van Gundy opened up about what makes Zion Williamson a unique challenge to coach.

Speaking to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Van Gundy explained why his star player's diverse skill set makes his job as the coach a little more difficult:

"The only problems actually coaching him is, No. 1, he's a unique player. So a lot of times as coaches, or at least me, I'm not necessarily the most innovative guy, or somebody who is going to come up with some great idea. I'll look at a roster and say, 'All right, let's look at what other teams have done with similar players.' There aren't many guys similar to Zion to look at, and say, 'OK, how do you play Zion with another big, who is not a straight shooter? Let's look at …' Who plays like that? So that's hard with him."

Williamson entered the NBA with as much pressure as any rookie since LeBron James joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

He was the most famous college basketball player in the country during his one year at Duke, was an easy choice for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft and had to replace Anthony Davis as the face of Pelicans basketball.

Things didn't work out the way Williamson or the Pelicans hoped last season. The 20-year-old didn't even make his first appearance until Jan. 22 after undergoing knee surgery in October. The 24 games he did play in were often thrilling, as he averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.

The Pelicans hired Van Gundy in October to replace Alvin Gentry with the hope that he can fully unlock Williamson's skills in his second season.

New Orleans has a talented roster around Williamson, led by All-Star Brandon Ingram, and could make a playoff push in the Western Conference.

Fans will get their first taste of what the 2020-21 Pelicans look like on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.