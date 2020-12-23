Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Says Randy Moss Is Greatest NFL WR Ever over Jerry Rice

ANN HEISENFELT/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he'd vote for Randy Moss as the best wideout in history, with Terrell Owens also ranked above San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice, the NFL's all-time leader in touchdowns.

Hill told TMZ Sports in an interview released Wednesday there's some bias in his choice because Moss was the player he looked up to most as a kid.

"Everybody know I'm going to say Randy Moss," he said. "Randy Moss was my favorite player growing up. Randy Moss is my favorite player of all time! Randy Moss, Randy Moss, Randy Moss!"

Rice was already a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, two-time Super Bowl champion, eight-time Pro Bowl selection and seven-time first-team All-Pro by the time Hill was born in March 1994. He added further accolades before his retirement in 2005.

Hill said he's aware of the Hall of Famer's outstanding career numbers, but he just doesn't believe anybody can match the peak dominance of Moss.

"Like, he just changed the game: 6'4", run a 4.2 [40-yard dash], can create separation, can run routes, can catch the ball. Like, come on," Hill told TMZ. "Like, I understand Jerry got the stats, he got the touchdowns, he got all this, he can run routes. But if I'm picking a receiver who's going to make me some plays in crunch times when I need them, Randy Moss, definitely."

The 26-year-old Georgia native added he still watches old clips of Moss to try to pick up some tricks he can put to use on game day.

"I'm like, how is he able to do this at 6'4", running this fast? Like, how?!" Hill said. "Like, man, do God only make these players like once in a generation? Like c'mon, man, this is crazy."

Rice discussed the topic Monday on 95.7 The Game (via Peter Panacy of Niner Noise) after Moss also ranked himself No. 1 and T.O. second among all-time receivers on the latter's Getcha Popcorn Ready podcast last week:

"Well, this is what I tried to say to the fans and say to everyone: It was not about me being the GOAT. I don't care if I'm the one, the second or third receiver. It was all about me winning Super Bowls for the city of San Francisco, my teammates and my family. I was able to win three Super Bowls. I was MVP. I pretty much hold every record right now, and he continues to say it's political or whatever.

"If Randy wants to be No. 1, that's fine. There are so many GOATs. If T.O. wants to be No. 2, that's fine. But my main thing is it was all about the rings, the championships. That's why we play the game."

Hill, meanwhile, has one championship after helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, and they're once again the title favorite thanks to a 13-1 record with two weeks left in the regular season.

Kansas City is back in action Sunday when it hosts the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium, but the debate about the greatest receiver in history is sure to carry on.