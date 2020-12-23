Lakers' Anthony Davis Motivated by 2020 Championship Ring: 'I Want Another One'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Anthony Davis' first taste of postseason success last season has him motivated to get the Los Angeles Lakers another championship in 2020-21.

On the night the Lakers received their NBA championship rings, Davis made it clear he's not satisfied with just one title on his resume.

"I want another one," he told reporters after the Lakers' 116-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.