    Lakers' Anthony Davis Motivated by 2020 Championship Ring: 'I Want Another One'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, left, LeBron James, center, and Quinn Cook show their championship rings before the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Anthony Davis' first taste of postseason success last season has him motivated to get the Los Angeles Lakers another championship in 2020-21.  

    On the night the Lakers received their NBA championship rings, Davis made it clear he's not satisfied with just one title on his resume. 

    "I want another one," he told reporters after the Lakers' 116-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Rajon Rondo's Girlfriend Allegedly Shown on Video Punching Woman Suing NBA Star

      Rajon Rondo's Girlfriend Allegedly Shown on Video Punching Woman Suing NBA Star
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Rajon Rondo's Girlfriend Allegedly Shown on Video Punching Woman Suing NBA Star

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron Said He Turned Ankle 'Pretty Good' and Will Be OK

      LeBron Said He Turned Ankle 'Pretty Good' and Will Be OK
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron Said He Turned Ankle 'Pretty Good' and Will Be OK

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      PG Erupts for 33 to Stun Lakers on Ring Night

      PG Erupts for 33 to Stun Lakers on Ring Night
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      PG Erupts for 33 to Stun Lakers on Ring Night

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Are We Sure the Nets Should Want Harden?

      @danfavale looks at why Brooklyn doesn't have a clear-cut need for the Rockets' star ➡️

      Are We Sure the Nets Should Want Harden?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Are We Sure the Nets Should Want Harden?

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report