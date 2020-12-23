WWE and AEW Overractions: The Fiend Is on Fire, Raw Is Lame and More

1 of 3

It is certainly reasonable to suggest that the image of The Fiend's smoldering, burning carcass at the conclusion of WWE's TLC pay-per-view served as the official write-off of that particular character. After all, it is difficult to bring anyone back after such an awe-inspiring angle.

Unless, of course, you are WWE and have been doing just that for three decades with another character on your show.

Think about this: how often have we seen The Undertaker rise from the ashes (sometimes quite literally) and return to kick all sorts of ass? He has survived being trapped in two caskets and set ablaze. He has seemingly been killed off countless of times before returning as if nothing happened, ready to resume his role as the last outlaw of WWE.

There is certainly precedent for Bray Wyatt's masked madman persona to return to television and seek vengeance on Orton. If Alexa Bliss' warning to The Viper Monday on Raw is any indication, that is exactly what fans should expect to happen.

If WWE thinks killing off The Fiend is the answer to its Raw ratings disaster, it is so far out of touch with what fans want that it almost deserves the weekly ass-kicking in the 18-49 demographic. The Fiend is one of the few characters across any of WWE's television properties that made fans sit up and pay attention; got them genuinely excited for his involvement.

Eliminating it from the equation only hurts the company itself.

Not just from a creative perspective, but marketing and merchandising one, too.

Yes, on the surface it looks like The Fiend may be gone for good but that would be just another overreaction to a wrestling angle. He will be back.

They always come back.

Verdict: Overreaction