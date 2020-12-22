Anthony Pettis Announces He's Leaving UFC to Explore Other Opportunities

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC star Anthony Pettis announced he's leaving the organization after 10 years to explore new opportunities.

The 33-year-old from Milwaukee has fought at welterweight, lightweight and featherweight, holding the UFC lightweight championship belt from August 2013 to March 2015 before falling to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 185.

It's unclear where Pettis (24-10, 11 KOs) will look to sign next.

The move comes with Pettis likely to operate from a position of strength in free agency.

After returning to welterweight in May, Pettis emerged victorious in his last two UFC fights—a unanimous decision over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone followed by another unanimous decision against Alex Morono on Dec. 19.

Pettis previously lost his last two fights against Diego Ferreira and Nate Diaz. He ends his UFC tenure with a winning record overall at 11-9.

"From being on MTV to the cover of the Wheaties box, I am forever grateful for everything I have experienced and accomplished with this company!!!" Pettis wrote in a statement. "Dana [White]—thank you for everything you have done for me. I was just a kid from the south side of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with a big dream. You helped me turn that dream into a reality."

Pettis leaves the organization as the No. 12-ranked welterweight contender.