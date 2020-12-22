Mets Rumors: DJ LeMahieu Contacted in Free Agency Amid Yankees Interest

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

DJ LeMahieu could remain in New York.

Just not with the Yankees.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Mets have reached out to the free agent infielder, who just wrapped up the final season of a two-year deal with the Yankees following seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

ESPN's Jeff Passan said Monday that the Toronto Blue Jays are a "significant player" in the race for the 32-year-old, a scenario that excited Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette.

"He’s probably the No. 1 player I’d want to play with in the league," he said, appearing on Ross Stripling's "Big Swing" podcast (h/t Peter Botte of the New York Post). "If that would happen, that would be awesome for us, but either way, man, our team’s pretty good already."

In an appearance on MLB Network Radio on Sunday, general manager Brian Cashman said he was willing to wait as long as was necessary in order to resign the star, who earned his second consecutive Silver Slugger and finished third in American League MVP voting after leading the majors with a .364 batting average and posting an American League-best .421 on-base percentage.

He had previously referred to LeMahieu as a "priority" for this offseason.

"Hopefully, we can have that type of experience where it doesn’t matter how long it takes, as long as it has an ultimate outcome that’s successful," Cashman said. "But there’s no guarantee that it will."

According to a report from Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media, Cashman and LeMahieu, who is reportedly seeking a five-year deal, are separated by more than $25 million.