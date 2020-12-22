Rajon Rondo's Girlfriend Allegedly Shown on Video Punching Woman Suing NBA Star

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Video allegedly showing an altercation between Atlanta Hawks point guard Rajon Rondo, his girlfriend and Toktam Jorshari, who is suing the NBA player and his girlfriend, was obtained by TMZ Sports on Tuesday.

In the video, Jorshari approaches her car and appears to get into a verbal altercation with a man and woman, allegedly Rondo and his girlfriend. The man then appears to nudge Jorshari while trying to separate the two women before the woman he's with moves closer and hits and punches Jorshari multiple times.

Jorshari said the altercation happened in the parking lot of the apartment complex where she lives in Los Angeles on July 28, and the lawsuit states it started because the pair was upset she parked too close to Rondo's Rolls-Royce SUV, which Jorshari said was parked in a handicapped space without a placard.

Jorshari is not seen physically fighting back during the video, though, when the other woman appears to make a phone call, Jorshari, who was not wearing a mask, moves closer and appears to yell at the other woman.

Jorshari is seeking more than $1 million on claims of assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress, and conspiracy.

Her attorneys, Eddie Tehrani and Arnold Gross, released the following statement:

"In the NBA, unnecessary and excessive contact is considered a Flagrant 2 foul, which can result in a fine, ejection and possible suspension of a player. Outside the NBA such conduct is considered an assault and battery. No man should ever put their hands on a woman, ESPECIALLY an NBA basketball player with superior height, and strength. The video speaks for itself."

"The defendants have no desire to resolve this matter and we will be looking forward to trying this case and obtaining a favorable verdict by a jury of her peers."

Rondo's attorney, Mark D. Baute, said the point guard tried to separate the two women but struggled to do so with a broken thumb and out of concern for the fact Jorshari was not wearing a mask.

The Hawks signed Rondo this offseason after he won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.