Christian Braun, No. 3 Kansas Cruise Past No. 7 West Virginia

No. 3 Kansas knocked off No. 7 West Virginia, 79-65 in the Jayhawks' Big 12 home opener on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas hit a season-high 16 three-pointers, nearly setting a Bill Self-era record in the process.

The victory moves KU to 8-1 (2-0 Big 12) and keeps it near the top of the AP rankings. The Jayhawks haven't suffered a defeat since a season-opening loss to No. 1 Gonzaga.

Kansas is in the midst of the most difficult stretch of its season with three straight games against top 15 teams, having already knocked off No. 14 Texas Tech on the road last time out. Bill Self and Co. will play host to No. 10 Texas next as they look to separate themselves from the rest of the Big 12.

It's only the second loss of the year for the Mountaineers 7-2 (1-1), who also owe their previous defeat to Gonzaga.

Notable Performers

Christian Braun, G, Kansas Jayhawks: 22 points, 7 assists, 6 three-pointers

David McCormack, F, Kansas Jayhawks: 10 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists

Sean McNeil, G, West Virginia Mountaineers: 24 points, 2 rebounds 6 three-pointers

Miles McBride, G, West Virginia Mountaineers: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

What's Next

Kansas will remain home for the holidays with No. 10 Texas set to visit Lawrence on Jan. 2 for another ranked matchup at noon ET on ESPN2. The Mountaineers return to play a bit sooner with a home game against Buffalo on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

