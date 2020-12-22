    Christian Braun, No. 3 Kansas Cruise Past No. 7 West Virginia

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 23, 2020

    Kansas' Christian Braun shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Dakota State Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 65-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    No. 3 Kansas knocked off No. 7 West Virginia, 79-65 in the Jayhawks' Big 12 home opener on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas hit a season-high 16 three-pointers, nearly setting a Bill Self-era record in the process.  

    The victory moves KU to 8-1 (2-0 Big 12) and keeps it near the top of the AP rankings. The Jayhawks haven't suffered a defeat since a season-opening loss to No. 1 Gonzaga. 

    Kansas is in the midst of the most difficult stretch of its season with three straight games against top 15 teams, having already knocked off No. 14 Texas Tech on the road last time out. Bill Self and Co. will play host to No. 10 Texas next as they look to separate themselves from the rest of the Big 12. 

    It's only the second loss of the year for the Mountaineers 7-2 (1-1), who also owe their previous defeat to Gonzaga. 

    Notable Performers

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Christian Braun, G, Kansas Jayhawks: 22 points, 7 assists, 6 three-pointers

    David McCormack, F, Kansas Jayhawks: 10 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists

    Sean McNeil, G, West Virginia Mountaineers: 24 points, 2 rebounds 6 three-pointers

    Miles McBride, G, West Virginia Mountaineers: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

    What's Next

    Kansas will remain home for the holidays with No. 10 Texas set to visit Lawrence on Jan. 2 for another ranked matchup at noon ET on ESPN2. The Mountaineers return to play a bit sooner with a home game against Buffalo on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      Report: Florida's Keyontae Johnson Diagnosed with Acute Myocarditis at Hospital

      Report: Florida's Keyontae Johnson Diagnosed with Acute Myocarditis at Hospital
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Report: Florida's Keyontae Johnson Diagnosed with Acute Myocarditis at Hospital

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Florida's Keyontae Johnson Released from Hospital 🙏

      Florida's Keyontae Johnson Released from Hospital 🙏
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Florida's Keyontae Johnson Released from Hospital 🙏

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Can Gonzaga Be an Undefeated CBB Champ?

      @KerranceJames explains just how good the Bulldogs are this year 🤯

      Can Gonzaga Be an Undefeated CBB Champ?
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Can Gonzaga Be an Undefeated CBB Champ?

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Most Dominant CBB Programs Since 2000

      Where does your team fall in @KerranceJames' power rankings of the best CBB teams of the past two decades? 👀

      Most Dominant CBB Programs Since 2000
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Most Dominant CBB Programs Since 2000

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report