JuJu Smith-Schuster Needs to Leave the Steelers to Get Career Back on Track

After emerging as a key playmaker for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past few seasons, JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn't lived up to the hype in 2020.

With the 24-year-old set to hit free agency this offseason, it's time for the two sides to part ways.

Smith-Schuster quickly emerged as a draft-day steal after the Steelers selected him 62nd overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He became a Pro Bowl receiver in just his second season, hauling in 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.

When Antonio Brown left Pittsburgh the following offseason, it looked like Smith-Schuster would step into his role as the No. 1 wideout. However, he's been anything but over the past two years.

Smith-Schuster caught a career-low 42 passes for 552 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last season, but Ben Roethlisberger's absence for most of the year didn't help. With Big Ben back under center this season, the former USC star has caught 82 passes in 14 games, but he's averaging a career-low 8.2 yards per reception for 670 yards and seven scores.

Although last year's dip in production was due to Roethlisberger's season-ending injury, Smith-Schuster doesn't have that excuse in 2020. He's still getting plenty of targets this year, but his average depth of target (ADOT) has dropped from 9.7 yards last season all the way down to 5.3 in 2020.

The Steelers have plenty of mouths to feed, which helps explains his dip in production, but Roethlisberger is largely responsible for that drop in ADOT. The 38-year-old has begun to show his age as of late, throwing an interception in each of his past five games while averaging only 5.3 yards per pass attempt.

Roethlisberger is struggling to get the ball down the field, which is hurting Smith-Schuster's ability to be a vertical threat who can generate explosive plays.

However, Smith-Schuster's lack of consistency is the biggest concern. He's had five games this season with fewer than 30 receiving yards, and he's averaging only 30.8 yards per game over the last five weeks.

Smith-Schuster's performance in Monday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals may have been his last straw in Pittsburgh. Along with being humbled on a big hit by Vonn Bell, who had taken exception to his pregame dancing, he finished with only 15 yards on three catches and a lost fumble.

The dancing has started to become a distraction for the Steelers, who are in the middle of a three-game losing streak. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he plans on talking to Smith-Schuster about his pregame antics.

Teams wouldn't bring back less talented players who are distractions, but that isn't why the Steelers should move on from him.

Smith-Schuster is on the final year of his rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. It will be his first opportunity at a big payday, and the Steelers may struggle to match his asking price since they're projected to be $21 million over the salary cap in 2021, according to Spotrac.

Even if the Steelers had more cap space, bringing back Smith-Schuster wouldn't be a priority given the talent they already have at receiver.

Second-year receiver Diontae Johnson and rookie Chase Claypool are both outpacing Smith-Schuster in terms of yardage (on fewer receptions!), and both are still locked into their rookie deals. James Washington will also be under contract next season.

Claypool could take on a larger role in 2021 if the Steelers do move on from Smith-Schuster. Despite playing in a more limited role, he has already hauled in 53 receptions for 718 yards and eight touchdowns in his first NFL season. After spending a full offseason with the organization, Claypool could make a big leap in 2021.

With three receivers still on rookie deals and a difficult cap situation ahead, the Steelers don't need to prioritize retaining Smith-Schuster.

Meanwhile, a fresh start with a new team could be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track.

Smith-Schuster will have plenty of free-agent competition at wide receiver, with Allen Robinson II, Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay and A.J. Green all up for new deals as well. However, he shouldn't have trouble finding a new home.

Although Smith-Schuster has primarily lined up in the slot this season, he is also capable of playing on the outside, giving him valuable versatility wherever he plays next year. He also has big-play potential, as evidenced by his 97-yard touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

The Washington Football Team could be an interesting landing spot for Smith-Schuster, who could take some of the pressure off second-year wideout Terry McLaurin in the passing game. The Miami Dolphins would also be a great fit, as he could catch passes from Tua Tagovailoa while bringing his big personality to South Beach.

Those aren't the only teams that will be doing their homework on Smith-Schuster heading into free agency. But wherever he ends up playing in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh is likely coming to an end.