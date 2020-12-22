    Eliminated Stars Try to Steal the NFC East Playoff Spot | Gridiron Heights S5E16

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020

    1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

    2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

    3. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

    4. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

    5. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

    6. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

    7. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

    8. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

    9. JuJu Is a Man of the People

    10. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

    11. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

    12. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

    13. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

    14. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

    15. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

    16. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

    17. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

    18. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

    19. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

    20. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

    Right Arrow Icon

    Deshaun, CMC and other eliminated superstars band together as the Delaware Clams to steal the NFC East playoff spot. 

    Related

      New Gridiron Heights Merch 🛒

      Get your Delaware Clams gear right here and don’t miss the latest episode of Gridiron Heights 📲

      New Gridiron Heights Merch 🛒
      NFL logo
      NFL

      New Gridiron Heights Merch 🛒

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 16 🔢

      Our staff breaks down where every team stands with two more weekends left before postseason play ✏️

      NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 16 🔢
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 16 🔢

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Tomlin Will Talk to JuJu

      Steelers HC on JuJu’s pregame logo dances: ‘I am aware of it, and I do plan to talk to JuJu’

      Tomlin Will Talk to JuJu
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tomlin Will Talk to JuJu

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      @nfldraftscout's Final B/R Mock Draft

      First-round predictions for every pick with two weeks left in the season ➡️

      @nfldraftscout's Final B/R Mock Draft
      NFL logo
      NFL

      @nfldraftscout's Final B/R Mock Draft

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report