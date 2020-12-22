Report: Dan Snyder Considering Washington Football Club as WFT's Permanent Name

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Originally presented as a placeholder name for the 2020 season, the Washington Football Team is reportedly considering using it on a permanent basis.

Per TMZ Sports, Football Team owner Dan Snyder is "strongly considering" keeping the name or going with Washington Football Club.

TMZ noted that Washington Football Club is in the running because "some folks in the organization like the tip of the hat to Premier League powerhouses Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal" that all use Football Club in their handle.

After the franchise announced July 13 it was dropping its old nickname, it adopted Football Team "to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite the initial stance that Football Team would be used on an interim basis, there has been increasing speculation that the franchise would continue using it for the foreseeable future.

In October, team president Jason Wright told Scott Abraham of ABC 7 the name would likely remain in place for the 2021 season:

“It’s too quick of a turn around for us to feel like we can do it safely. This week, we will continue to expand the family, friends and staff approach this week for the Cowboys game. Especially something like this, I like to move fast, but I don’t like to rush. We want to make sure we are prepared to do it right.”

TMZ did note that it's "not a lock" that Snyder goes with either Football Team or Football Club as the nickname, but the earliest date a change would be made is before the 2022 season.

The Football Team currently leads the NFC East with a 6-8 record. They can clinch their first division title and playoff berth since 2016 with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.