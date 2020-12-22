Phillies Rumors: Sam Fuld Will Be Named GM After Matt Klentak's Exit

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies are planning to hire former MLB outfielder Sam Fuld as their general manager, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Following the end of his playing career in 2017, Fuld took over as the Phillies' major league player information coordinator. The 39-year-old would succeed Matt Klentak and work under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

