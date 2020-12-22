    Phillies Rumors: Sam Fuld Will Be Named GM After Matt Klentak's Exit

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020

    Philadelphia Phillies players hats and baseball gloves sit in the dugout during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Miami. (Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Phillies are planning to hire former MLB outfielder Sam Fuld as their general manager, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia. 

    Following the end of his playing career in 2017, Fuld took over as the Phillies' major league player information coordinator. The 39-year-old would succeed Matt Klentak and work under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Report: White Sox Sign Cespedes’ Brother

      MLB’s No. 1 international prospect Yoelqui Cespedes expected to sign with White Sox for $2M bonus

      Report: White Sox Sign Cespedes’ Brother
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: White Sox Sign Cespedes’ Brother

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Mets 'Looking Into' Japanese Ace Sugano

      Report: Mets 'Looking Into' Japanese Ace Sugano
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mets 'Looking Into' Japanese Ace Sugano

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Jairo Castillo Was Rising Star as Dodgers Scout. COVID-19 Ended His Life at 31

      Jairo Castillo Was Rising Star as Dodgers Scout. COVID-19 Ended His Life at 31
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Jairo Castillo Was Rising Star as Dodgers Scout. COVID-19 Ended His Life at 31

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      2020 Player Reviews: Rhys Hoskins

      2020 Player Reviews: Rhys Hoskins
      Philadelphia Phillies logo
      Philadelphia Phillies

      2020 Player Reviews: Rhys Hoskins

      The Good Phight
      via The Good Phight