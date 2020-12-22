NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, Heat and Nuggets

0 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

Tip-off day is here for the 2020-21 NBA season, and James Harden is the talk of the town.

Well, he's certainly drawing the most trade buzz these days, at least.

That's understandable when discussing a former MVP with three scoring titles and eight All-Star selections on his resume. The Houston Rockets clearly aren't in a hurry to separate from an elite talent like this, and whenever they reach that point, they'll surely want an enormous haul in return.

Since there are so many different levels to the Harden trade talks, that's where our attention lies in the latest rumor roundup.