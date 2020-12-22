NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, Heat and NuggetsDecember 22, 2020
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, Heat and Nuggets
Tip-off day is here for the 2020-21 NBA season, and James Harden is the talk of the town.
Well, he's certainly drawing the most trade buzz these days, at least.
That's understandable when discussing a former MVP with three scoring titles and eight All-Star selections on his resume. The Houston Rockets clearly aren't in a hurry to separate from an elite talent like this, and whenever they reach that point, they'll surely want an enormous haul in return.
Since there are so many different levels to the Harden trade talks, that's where our attention lies in the latest rumor roundup.
Tensions Rising in Houston
Harden's desire for a ticket out of Space City is a lot of things, but more than anything, it's uncomfortable.
It's uncomfortable for Houston to try to trade its franchise player. It's uncomfortable for Harden's teammates to know he wants off of their team. It's uncomfortable for new coach Stephen Silas to establish a system that could change dramatically the second a deal is done. And it's uncomfortable for Harden that nothing as happened yet.
As Shams Charania detailed for The Athletic, all of these uncomfortable feelings are becoming overt frustration:
"The Athletic learned that Harden has had multiple verbal confrontations with teammates in practice on Sunday and Monday, and one confrontation included Harden throwing a basketball at a teammate on Monday. Sources say Harden and rookie Jae'Sean Tate had a heated exchange during Monday's practice, culminating in Harden throwing the ball in Tate's direction."
While a trade is seemingly best for all parties involved, Houston is well within its right to hold off until an acceptable offer comes across the table. The longer that takes to happen, the more uncomfortable this situation will become.
Heat Out On Harden, For Now
The Miami Heat have been at or near the forefront of the Harden sweepstakes, but that's apparently no longer the case.
"Heat no longer are engaging Rockets when it comes to Harden," Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel tweeted. "Was told conversation never was more than cursory, but that, of course, always is a matter of perspective."
One of two things is happening here. Either the Rockets want something the Heat can't give, or Houston is after someone Miami is not willing to part with.
Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports previously reported that "the inclusion of Duncan Robinson is a major sticking point" for the Heat. Perhaps the sharpshooter remains the reason these talks fell apart. Additionally, Houston is said to covet "significant draft assets" and Miami currently can't offer more than a 2027 first-rounder, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
There are significant hurdles in getting the Beard to South Beach, but just because talks are tabled for now, they could re-ignite at any time.
Nuggets, Rockets Have Discussed Harden
The Denver Nuggets had last season's fifth-most efficient offense. Considering the ages of key cogs Nikola Jokic (25), Jamal Murray (23) and Michael Porter Jr. (22), this club can probably bank on a decent level of organic growth on that end.
But the Nuggets may want even more. Denver is one of several teams to have a discussed a Harden deal with Houston, per Windhorst.
The Nuggets could easily (and reasonably) fashion themselves as being a third star away from full-fledged title contention. While there's a chance Porter eventually fills that void, maybe Denver doesn't want to wait. Or doesn't want to take the risk that this doesn't pan out.
Harden is about as established as they come, and he could power this attack into unguardable territory. But a deal could cost Porter, draft considerations and more, so the Nuggets must decide whether a dice roll on Harden is worth it.