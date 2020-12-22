    Report: James Harden Threw Ball at Jae'Sean Tate During Rockets Practice

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Houston Rockets' James Harden controls the ball during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonia Spurs in Houston, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
    Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

    While James Harden remains a member of the Houston Rockets with the 2020-21 NBA season set to begin, his ongoing trade saga has reportedly created some friction within the locker room, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

    Charania reported Harden has had "multiple verbal confrontations with teammates in practice on Sunday and Monday," including throwing a ball at teammate Jae'Sean Tate after a heated exchange. 

    The normally laid-back Harden is apparently showing an "uncharacteristic level of frustration."

    He has at least two years remaining on his contract, but he has made it clear to the Rockets he wants to be traded to a contender.

    Harden, who arrived to camp late before playing the final two preseason games, had previously indicated the trade rumors had no impact on the rest of the team.

    "Since I've been here, nothing has been said about it," he said last week, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "Everybody in the locker room and the coaching staff has been focused on ramping up and preparing for the season. That's all that matters."

    He has spoken little publicly about his trade request, refusing to answer a question Monday about how he feels about the current situation.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Charania previously reported Harden intends to remain "professional" while he is still with the Rockets, although the practice confrontations could tell a different story.

    Tate, 25, is seeking his first NBA action with Houston after the Ohio State product spent last year overseas. The 6'4" forward signed a three-year contract with the Rockets in November.

    Related

      Every NBA Team's Ideal Trade Target This Season

      B/R NBA staff takes a look at the ideal trade targets for all 30 teams 📍

      Every NBA Team's Ideal Trade Target This Season
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Every NBA Team's Ideal Trade Target This Season

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Staff Predictions for 2020-21 NBA Season

      A New MVP? LaMelo for Real? B/R staff makes some bold predictions heading into the season 😮

      Staff Predictions for 2020-21 NBA Season
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Staff Predictions for 2020-21 NBA Season

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R NBA Expert Power Rankings 🔢

      Our staff breaks down how each NBA team stacks up heading into opening night ✍️

      B/R NBA Expert Power Rankings 🔢
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      B/R NBA Expert Power Rankings 🔢

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      Kenny Smith: Harden 'Too Good to Just Trade Because He's Not Happy'

      Kenny Smith: Harden 'Too Good to Just Trade Because He's Not Happy'
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Kenny Smith: Harden 'Too Good to Just Trade Because He's Not Happy'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report