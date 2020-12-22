Report: James Harden Threw Ball at Jae'Sean Tate During Rockets Practice

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

While James Harden remains a member of the Houston Rockets with the 2020-21 NBA season set to begin, his ongoing trade saga has reportedly created some friction within the locker room, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania reported Harden has had "multiple verbal confrontations with teammates in practice on Sunday and Monday," including throwing a ball at teammate Jae'Sean Tate after a heated exchange.

The normally laid-back Harden is apparently showing an "uncharacteristic level of frustration."

He has at least two years remaining on his contract, but he has made it clear to the Rockets he wants to be traded to a contender.

Harden, who arrived to camp late before playing the final two preseason games, had previously indicated the trade rumors had no impact on the rest of the team.

"Since I've been here, nothing has been said about it," he said last week, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "Everybody in the locker room and the coaching staff has been focused on ramping up and preparing for the season. That's all that matters."

He has spoken little publicly about his trade request, refusing to answer a question Monday about how he feels about the current situation.

Charania previously reported Harden intends to remain "professional" while he is still with the Rockets, although the practice confrontations could tell a different story.

Tate, 25, is seeking his first NBA action with Houston after the Ohio State product spent last year overseas. The 6'4" forward signed a three-year contract with the Rockets in November.