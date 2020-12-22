3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 15 Loss

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Yes, that was the actual result on Monday night. Pittsburgh fell flat and was dragged back into a fight for the AFC North title because of it.

Red flags popped up all over the place in Monday's defeat at Paul Brown Stadium, which was the third in a row for a team that started 11-0.

Mike Tomlin's team looks nothing the squad that reeled off 11 straight victories and now it is in serious danger of hosting a playoff game and even winning one postseason contest.

Ben Roethlisberger struggled for consistency in the pocket, and when he found it, the success only lasted a quarter.

The loss dropped the Steelers down to the No. 3 seed behind the Buffalo Bills on a head-to-head tiebreaker and they are only one game ahead of the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North with their Week 17 meeting looming large.