    Steelers' Eric Ebron, Derek Watt Ruled out vs. Bengals Because of Injuries

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020
    Alerted 32m ago in the B/R App

    Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) runs with the ball after a reception against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    The Pittsburgh Steelers announced in the third quarter they'd be without Eric Ebron and Derek Watt for the remainder of Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Ebron exited with a back injury, while Steelers trainers evaluated Watt for a possible concussion.

    Losing Ebron added to a dreadful offensive first half for Pittsburgh. The Steelers turned the ball over three times and failed to score any points. Ben Roethlisberger threw for only 19 yards.

    Any fantasy football managers banking on a strong performance from Ebron as Week 15 draws to a close were left empty-handed. Roethlisberger targeted him once, and he failed to register a reception.

    The Steelers are already through to the playoffs, and a win over the Bengals would guarantee them an AFC North title. That result would also put them behind the Kansas City Chiefs by one game in the race for the AFC's top seed.

    But head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't want to see the injuries pile up as his squad heads into the home stretch of the regular season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ryan Shazier with the Hard Truth About Steelers Offense

      Ryan Shazier with the Hard Truth About Steelers Offense
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Ryan Shazier with the Hard Truth About Steelers Offense

      Curt Popejoy
      via Steelers Wire

      Biggest Snubs and Surprises of 2021 Pro Bowl

      Our writer dives into the final rosters. Who missed out and who was a shock? 👉

      Biggest Snubs and Surprises of 2021 Pro Bowl
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Biggest Snubs and Surprises of 2021 Pro Bowl

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report

      Takeaways from Miserable First Half vs Bengals

      Takeaways from Miserable First Half vs Bengals
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Takeaways from Miserable First Half vs Bengals

      Curt Popejoy
      via Steelers Wire

      Predicting the 2021 QB Carousel ✍️

      @Gagnon takes a look at where guys like Sam Darnold and Carson Wentz could land ➡️

      Predicting the 2021 QB Carousel ✍️
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Predicting the 2021 QB Carousel ✍️

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report