Steelers' Eric Ebron, Derek Watt Ruled out vs. Bengals Because of Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced in the third quarter they'd be without Eric Ebron and Derek Watt for the remainder of Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ebron exited with a back injury, while Steelers trainers evaluated Watt for a possible concussion.

Losing Ebron added to a dreadful offensive first half for Pittsburgh. The Steelers turned the ball over three times and failed to score any points. Ben Roethlisberger threw for only 19 yards.

Any fantasy football managers banking on a strong performance from Ebron as Week 15 draws to a close were left empty-handed. Roethlisberger targeted him once, and he failed to register a reception.

The Steelers are already through to the playoffs, and a win over the Bengals would guarantee them an AFC North title. That result would also put them behind the Kansas City Chiefs by one game in the race for the AFC's top seed.

But head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't want to see the injuries pile up as his squad heads into the home stretch of the regular season.