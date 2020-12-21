Cowboys Fail to Receive Any Pro Bowl Selections for 1st Time Since 1989

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The 1989 season was a nadir for the Dallas Cowboys as they finished 1-15. That's a quick way of saying the Cowboys achieving something that hasn't been done since 1989 probably isn't good.

The NFL announced the AFC and NFC squads for the 2021 Pro Bowl on Monday. Absent were any members of Dallas' roster. Nick Eatman of the team's official site noted it's the first time in 31 years the Cowboys couldn't celebrate one of their own reaching the Pro Bowl.

Dak Prescott, who's still the team's leading passer, was limited to five games before suffering a season-ending injury. That in turn impacted Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb's numbers. Ezekiel Elliott's 3.9 yards per carry and 64.0 yards per game are on pace to be career lows.

On defense, it's tough to single anybody out when the Cowboys are allowing 383.6 yards and 30.9 points per game. DeMarcus Lawrence might be their best Pro Bowl candidate on defense, but to add him you'd have to remove one of Cameron Jordan, Brandon Graham and Chase Young, all of whom are deserving in their own right.

In another year, Dallas might have continued its Pro Bowl streak after the fact. Numerous players are subbed out because of injury or because they're competing in the Super Bowl. Without an actual Pro Bowl game taking place, naming alternates and injury replacements isn't necessary.