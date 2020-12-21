Joe Burrow Tweets 'Watching Is Not as Fun as Playing' During Steelers vs Bengals

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Even when you're a member of the team, watching the Cincinnati Bengals doesn't make for a pleasurable experience.

Bengals rookie Joe Burrow reflected on his inability to help Cincinnati during Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Unfortunately for Burrow, it's going to be a while before he's back on the field again.

He suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee along with other structural damage in a Week 11 loss to the Washington Football Team. In addition to missing the remainder of 2020, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner might be unavailable when the 2021 season kicks off.

A win over the Steelers would at least give Burrow something to celebrate.