    Joe Burrow Tweets 'Watching Is Not as Fun as Playing' During Steelers vs Bengals

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) preparing to throw the ball during pregame before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

    Even when you're a member of the team, watching the Cincinnati Bengals doesn't make for a pleasurable experience.

    Bengals rookie Joe Burrow reflected on his inability to help Cincinnati during Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

    Unfortunately for Burrow, it's going to be a while before he's back on the field again. 

    He suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee along with other structural damage in a Week 11 loss to the Washington Football Team. In addition to missing the remainder of 2020, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner might be unavailable when the 2021 season kicks off.

    A win over the Steelers would at least give Burrow something to celebrate.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Biggest Snubs and Surprises of 2021 Pro Bowl

      Our writer dives into the final rosters. Who missed out and who was a shock? 👉

      Biggest Snubs and Surprises of 2021 Pro Bowl
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Biggest Snubs and Surprises of 2021 Pro Bowl

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting the 2021 QB Carousel ✍️

      @Gagnon takes a look at where guys like Sam Darnold and Carson Wentz could land ➡️

      Predicting the 2021 QB Carousel ✍️
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Predicting the 2021 QB Carousel ✍️

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Tyler Boyd Out for Game

      Bengals WR (concussion) won't return vs. Steelers after big hit in 1st half

      Tyler Boyd Out for Game
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Tyler Boyd Out for Game

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Despite backlash, JuJu Smith-Schuster dances on Bengals' logo ahead of 'Monday Night Football'

      Despite backlash, JuJu Smith-Schuster dances on Bengals' logo ahead of 'Monday Night Football'
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Despite backlash, JuJu Smith-Schuster dances on Bengals' logo ahead of 'Monday Night Football'

      Bryan DeArdo
      via CBSSports.com