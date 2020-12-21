Joe Burrow Tweets 'Watching Is Not as Fun as Playing' During Steelers vs Bengals

Joe Burrow Tweets 'Watching Is Not as Fun as Playing' During Steelers vs BengalsDecember 22, 2020
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press
Even when you're a member of the team, watching the Cincinnati Bengals doesn't make for a pleasurable experience.
Bengals rookie Joe Burrow reflected on his inability to help Cincinnati during Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers:
Unfortunately for Burrow, it's going to be a while before he's back on the field again.
He suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee along with other structural damage in a Week 11 loss to the Washington Football Team. In addition to missing the remainder of 2020, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner might be unavailable when the 2021 season kicks off.
A win over the Steelers would at least give Burrow something to celebrate.
