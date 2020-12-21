    NFL Pro Bowl Snubs 2021: Twitter Reacts to This Year's Biggest Omissions

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reaches for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) as center Alex Mack (51) blocks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16.
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    If you found yourself hankering for another block of television with the purpose of revealing big news in the football world after ESPN's College Football Playoff selection show on Sunday, Monday's "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" broadcast on NFL Network was the perfect antidote.

    On Monday night at 7 p.m. ET, the 2021 Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on the broadcast. 

    The 2021 Pro Bowl will look markedly different than in years past. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be held as a week-long virtual event in collaboration with EA Sports rather than as previously scheduled for Jan. 31 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. 

    The Pro Bowl rosters will being played on Madden NFL 21. Though it may be strange, an upside is that it will allow Pro Bowlers from teams that advanced to the Super Bowl to participate. 

    Some of the players who received the most fan votes will be obvious to fans; they include, among others, the reigning Super Bowl MVP and the quarterback of the team with the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

    Fan voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl ended Dec. 17, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led all players in the ballots, with 342,353 total fan votes.

    The rest of the top five saw Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson come in second (335,156 votes), Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (315,359) third, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (309,710 votes) fourth and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (309,131 votes) fifth. 

    The Pittsburgh Steelers led all NFL teams in total votes received, followed by the Seahawks, Packers, Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. 

    The NFL is the only sports league that determines its All-Star teams by a consensus of fan, player, and coach votes. Each of those voting blocs counts one-third toward the 88-player Pro Bowl roster.

    However, as is tradition online, the night the NFL Pro Bowl rosters are revealed isn't really about which players got in; it's about which players didn't. Pro Bowl snubs are a time-honored subject of many a Twitter rant, and Monday certainly delivered. 

         

    Full AFC Pro Bowl Roster

    QB Patrick Mahomes* Chiefs

    QB Josh Allen Bills

    QB Deshaun Watson Texans

    RB Derrick Henry* Titans

    RB Nick Chubb Browns

    RB Josh Jacobs Raiders

    WR Tyreek Hill* Chiefs

    WR Stefon Diggs* Bills

    WR Keenan Allen Chargers

    WR A.J. Brown Titans

    TE Travis Kelce* Chiefs

    TE Darren Waller Raiders

    FB Patrick Ricard* Ravens

    T Larmey Tunsil* Texans

    T Eric Fisher* Chiefs

    T Orland Brown Ravens

    G Quenton Nelson* Colts

    G Joel Bitonio* Browns

    G David DeCastro Steelers

    C Maurkice Pouney* Steelers

    C Ryan Kelly Colts

    DE Myles Garrett* Browns

    DE Joey Bosa* Chargers

    DE Frank Clark Chiefs

    DT Chris Jones* Chiefs

    DT Cameron Heyward* Steelers

    DT Calais Campbell Ravens

    OLB T.J. Watt* Steelers

    OLB Bradley Chubb* Broncos

    OLB Matt Judon Ravens

    ILB Darius Leonard* Colts

    ILB Tremaine Edmunds Bills

    CB Xavien Howard* Dolphins

    CB Tre'Davious White* Bills

    CB Marlon Humphrey Ravens

    CB Stephon Gilmore Partriots

    FS Minkah Fitzpatrick* Steelers

    FS Justin Simmons Broncos

    SS Tyrann Mathieu* Chiefs

    LS Morgan Cox* Ravens

    P Jake Bailey* Patriots

    K Justin Tucker* Ravens

    RS Andre Roberts* Bills

    ST Matthew Slater Patriots

         

    Full NFC Pro Bowl Roster

    QB Aaron Rodgers* Packers

    QB Russell Wilson Seahawks

    QB Kyler Murray Cardinals

    RB Dalvin Cook* Vikings

    RB Alvin Kamara Saints

    RB Aaron Jones Packers

    WR Davante Adams* Packers

    WR DeAndre Hopkins* Cardinals

    WR DK Metcalf Seahawks

    WR Justin Jefferson Vikings

    TE T.J. Hockenson* Lions

    TE Evan Engram Giants

    FB Kyle Juszczyk* 49ers

    T David Bakhtiari* Packers

    T Trent Williams* 49ers

    T Terron Armstead Saints

    G Brandon Scherff* Washington Football Team

    G Elgton Jenkins* Packers

    G Andrus Peat Saints

    C Jason Kelce* Eagles

    C Frank Ragnow Lions

    DE Cameron Jordan* Saints

    DE Brandon Graham* Eagles

    DE Chase Young Washington Football Team

    DT Aaron Donald* Rams

    DT Fletcher Cox* Eagles

    DT Grady Jarrett Falcons

    OLB Khalil Mack* Bears

    OLB Za'Darius Smith* Packers

    OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Buccaneers

    ILB Bobby Wagner* Seahawks

    ILB Fred Warner 49ers

    CB Jalen Ramsey* Rams

    CB Jaire Alexander* Packers

    CB Marshon Lattimore Saints

    CB James Bradberry Giants

    FS Quandre Diggs* Seahawks

    SS Budda Baker* Cardinals

    SS Jamal Adams Seahawks

    LS Tyler Ott* Seahawks

    P Jack Fox* Lions

    K Younghoe Koo* Falcons

    RS Cordarrelle Patterson* Bears

    ST Nick Bellore* Seahawks 

    Though the Pro Bowl voting purports to be a democratic process, sometimes the fan vote for a given position can be totally overridden.

    That was the case with the safeties, where the Bills' Jordan Poyer won the fan vote for his position but was not elected to the Pro Bowl. 

    Even though their won't be appearing in the postseason for the first time since 2008, New England Patriots fans will at least have something to look forward to in January: the team earned three Pro Bowl selections, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, punter Jake Bailey and special teamer Matthew Slater.

    However, as NESN reporter Doug Kyed pointed out, cornerback JC Jackson was a major snub; the third-year player has 10 total takeaways and eight interceptions on the season, and is right behind Miami's Xavien Howard (9 INT) in the latter category. 

    At the quarterback position, Tom Brady was conspicuously absent from the NFC roster. His season hasn't been very Bradylike, but the Pro Bowl, after all, is something of a popularity contest.

    Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill very much deserved to be elected to the AFC roster for his stellar play this year, but was snubbed. 

    How about an entire team being snubbed? That was true for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who didn't see any players elected to the Pro Bowl.

    It's not, argues Big Cat Country's Demetrius Harvey, for lack of eligible players; rookie running back James Robinson is the league's third most productive rusher on the year.

    NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill contributed his two snub picks: Saints linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Trey Hendrickson. 

    Hendrickson is tied with the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald for the league lead in sacks, with 12.5. 

    Packers fans would have surely loved to see Rodgers throwing to one of his new favorite targets, tight end Robert Tonyan, in the Pro Bowl.

    Tonyan has come on red-hot this season, responsible for 10 touchdowns with 551 receiving yards (11.2 yards per reception). Meanwhile, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, who did make the Pro Bowl, has just two touchdowns on the season; one rushing and one receiving. 

    Sometimes, however,  Pro Bowl voting can correct past snubs. In 2021, that's the case for Denver Broncos Al Pro safety Justin Simmons. 

    Who was the biggest Pro Bowl snub from your team?

