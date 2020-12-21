    Derrick White Agrees to 4-Year, $73M Contract Extension with Spurs

    San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb.10, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 127-120. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The San Antonio Spurs and guard Derrick White have agreed to an extension ahead of the league's Monday deadline. 

    White's agent Mike Lindeman told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the 26-year-old has agreed to a four-year, $73 million deal. 

    The Spurs drafted White out of Colorado with the No. 29 pick in 2017. 

    White will miss the start of the season as he recovers from surgery he had on the second toe of his left foot in August, one of several injuries that have limited him throughout his career. He also endured a knee contusion in the NBA bubble and missed time with a plantar fascia tear in October 2018. 

    He started 20 games for the Spurs last season after starting 55 of his 67 appearances during 2018-19, but as a bench player in 2019-20, he averaged 11.3 points on 45.8 percent shooting from the field, with 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds. 

    The extension, which keeps White in Texas until after his 30th birthday, comes after Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich expressed his desire to keep White around, telling reporters that he was "somebody we plan on for the future."

