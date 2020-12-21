Stephen Curry: 'Nothing to Report' on Possible Warriors Contract Extension

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

While it is difficult to envision Stephen Curry playing for any team but the Golden State Warriors, there is apparently no contract extension in place just yet.

"Nothing to report on that from my end," the sharpshooter said when asked about a possible extension prior to Monday's deadline, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.

Curry is set for unrestricted free agency following the 2021-22 campaign on his current contract.

The Davidson product called it a "huge goal" to play his entire career with the Warriors earlier this month, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

He also revealed he "had conversations" with the Warriors about an extension, adding, "It's just understanding what the landscape is and what the situation is going into the future. We want to be competitive, we want to be in a situation where we're competing for champions every single year. I want to be a part of it."

At this point, Curry is synonymous with Golden State.

The franchise selected him with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2009 NBA draft, and he developed into arguably the best three-point shooter in NBA history. His resume is already Hall of Fame-worthy at 32 years old with three championships, two MVPs, six All-NBA selections, six All-Star selections, a scoring title and a steals title, and he figures to add to it in the coming seasons with his outside shooting stroke.

Curry played just five games in 2019-20 due to a broken hand but was still his dominant self the prior season while averaging 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game for a Warriors team that reached the NBA Finals.

He is the face of the franchise and its best hope at competing in the immediate future with Klay Thompson sidelined with an Achilles injury and Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets.

The contract extension will surely come, but Curry's comments suggest Warriors fans will have to wait for it.