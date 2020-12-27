Forecasting How Aggressive Your MLB Team Will Be in Free Agency, Trade Market

2 of 13

23. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are projected to spend $93 million in 2021, or about $40 million less than their peak payroll. But after a last-place finish in 2020, general manager Mike Hazen came out and said not to expect the team to make a "splash." If so, the club's prospect riches may also be under lock and key.

22. Cleveland

Cleveland is rarely a big player in free agency in the best of times, so don't expect the organization to change gears following this year's pandemic-shortened season. It's much more likely to add talent via the trade market, though most (if not all) of it could come via a deal that sends Francisco Lindor out of town.

21. Tampa Bay Rays

Despite being fresh off a World Series run, the Rays might pursue trades in which they subtract star players, up to and including Blake Snell or Kevin Kiermaier. Even if they don't, they have very little payroll flexibility to work with. It also wouldn't be like them to cash in their prospect depth in trades.

20. Oakland Athletics

To the extent that they're on a run of three straight postseasons and that they have needs to fill at shortstop, second base, closer and elsewhere, the A's are an obvious buyer. But even if they have more payroll flexibility than the Rays, the two clubs remain in the same boat as low-budget contenders.

19. St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals are projected to spend significantly less in 2021 than they did in 2020, which would seem to amount to a large budget for their winter. Yet all signs point toward the team being in dire financial straits, so it could be reluctant to do anything above bargain-bin shopping.

18. Milwaukee Brewers

Though they earned a third straight playoff berth, the Brewers nonetheless finished under .500 in 2020. General manager David Stearns sees upgrading at the corners of the infield as a way forward, but the club's shallow farm system and limited payroll space will likely bar him from big-name solutions.

17. Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are projected more than $50 million south of the luxury tax for 2021, yet their non-tender of Kyle Schwarber was an early sign that this will be a lean winter. If they do add, it might be after they first subtract Kris Bryant, Javier Baez or even Yu Darvish in a trade.

16. Cincinnati Reds

The Reds reportedly want to make a major upgrade at shortstop. But they also stand to lose NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, and whatever additions they make might be paired with trades of Sonny Gray (here), Luis Castillo (here) or Eugenio Suarez (here). If so, they're not so much a buyer as an exchanger.