Styles on WWE's Twitch Ban; Sting Set for AEW NY Smash; Reigns-Owens Cage Match

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Styles Not Pleased With Third-Party Ban

WWE's ban on its performers doing third-party work—most notably on their Twitch channels—drew overwhelmingly negative reviews when it was announced. Wrestlers complained and even outright defied the order, which played a large part in the firing of Zelina Vega.

One by one, however, WWE's biggest stars shuttered their accounts and toed the company line. That doesn't mean they were happy about it.

AJ Styles openly discussed his displeasure in an interview on Inside the Ropes.

"I was already streaming and doing my thing," Styles said. "But it was during my time off, and not while working. So, they [WWE] examined [the situation]. I wasn't happy about [the ban], no one really was. But, it is what it is. I'll handle it the way that I have to. I'm a team player, [Vince McMahon] is the captain. I'll follow his lead as far as Vince is concerned."

Styles, Xavier Woods and Sasha Banks were among the talents to meet with McMahon in an attempt to change his mind.

Make no mistake: WWE's Twitch ban was one of the most unfathomable decisions in company history, one that continues to defy logic on how these employees can still be considered independent contractors. While WWE is in the process of setting up its own Twitch where talent can appear, it's understandable why stars have been open about speaking out against the ban.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sting Advertised for AEW New Year's Smash

The latest promotional tweet for the New Year's Smash Dynamite special features Sting, ostensibly guaranteeing The Icon will make an appearance on the two-week event.

Sting's ultimate purpose in AEW is yet to be hashed out, though he's consistently interacted with Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin. It's expected that he will eventually compete inside the ring, but AEW is smartly keeping the 61-year-old limited at this point.

Perhaps we'll get a better understanding of what's to come when Sting makes his splash (heh) heading into 2021.

Reigns, Owens Set for Cage Match Rematch on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens aren't finished with one another just yet.

WWE announced the two will have a rematch Friday on SmackDown after Jey Uso interfered in their TLC match Sunday.

Because no one has ever interfered in a cage match before.

Kidding. Sort of.

This is one of those ideas that is theoretically great—Owens and Reigns have great in-ring chemistry and had one of the best TLC matches in history, even with Uso's interference—but needs longer to cook. Had WWE been more patient, Owens vs. Reigns in a cage could have been a tantalizing Royal Rumble main event.

Both competitors could have taken a week off to deal with the wounds of their TLC match before the build, but as it stands we're getting a repeat of the same match on free television five days after we last saw it. The match will be great; the build should just be better.