10 NBA Christmas Day Storylines

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Maybe we should have led off with a Miami heat storyline for Friday's first game. Being defending Eastern Conference champs, they probably deserved first billing over Zion's second-season "re-debut."

Miami offers our first great test case for the predictive value of the bubble. The Heat hit a new gear down the stretch last season, led by a rejuvenated Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder's surprisingly hot shooting, Jimmy Butler's superstar turn (that one seems repeatable) and leaps from key young players.

Even if that exact same group had returned for the 2020-21 season, it would have been reasonable to question whether the Heat really did become a better team in the bubble and playoffs, or if they just caught a heater that won't be repeatable. Miami doesn't look exactly the same, though, with Crowder and Derrick Jones Jr. both leaving via free agency.

Moe Harkless and Avery Bradley will absorb most of the minutes vacated by Miami's departed forwards, undeniable downgrades who offer less in the way of volume shooting (Crowder) and elite point-of-attack defense in zone looks (Jones). The hope is that additional steps forward from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will compensate for the losses on the forward line.

Much also depends on Butler's ability to stay healthy and sustain his All-NBA production following a real gasser of a playoff run and a short offseason. Few work harder than Butler, but he's 31 and has missed at least a dozen games every year but one since 2012-13.

The Heat belong on the short list of contenders for the East crown, but they'll have to prove organic growth can offset their offseason attrition and potential fatigue.

The Pelicans will offer Miami a frisky, athletic opponent. But if the Heat struggle to take care of business against a squad that can't realistically hope for more than the seventh seed in the West, that's a problem...if you're into overreacting after one game.