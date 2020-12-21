    Cam Newton Discusses Possible Retirement: 'I Definitely Can't Go Out Like This'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020

    Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 22-12. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Cam Newton has had a tough 2020 season, but the New England Patriots quarterback isn't contemplating retirement just yet.

    "I still have a lot of football left. I still want to play football. I have the urge to be better," he said Monday in his weekly interview on WEEI (h/t Mike Reiss of ESPN). "After putting out this film? Hey, c'mon now. I can't go out like this. I definitely can't go out like this."

                                                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

