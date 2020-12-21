Cam Newton Discusses Possible Retirement: 'I Definitely Can't Go Out Like This'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Cam Newton has had a tough 2020 season, but the New England Patriots quarterback isn't contemplating retirement just yet.

"I still have a lot of football left. I still want to play football. I have the urge to be better," he said Monday in his weekly interview on WEEI (h/t Mike Reiss of ESPN). "After putting out this film? Hey, c'mon now. I can't go out like this. I definitely can't go out like this."

