    Bucks Lose 2022 NBA Draft 2nd-Round Pick over Failed Bogdan Bogdanovic Trade

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020
    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) is shown against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    The NBA announced the Milwaukee Bucks have been stripped of their 2022 second-round pick after finding the team violated tampering rules in their failed sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic

    A league investigation found the Bucks had contact with Bogdanovic and/or his representation before they were allowed under league rules. Milwaukee agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings for the sweet-shooting swingman ahead of the November free-agency period, but the deal fell apart for reasons that remain unclear.

    The trade was reported as completed before teams could have contact with free agents. After the deal fell apart, the NBA announced it was conducting an investigation into allegations of tampering.

    The Atlanta Hawks later signed Bogdanovic to a four-year, $72 million contract.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

