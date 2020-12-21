Stephen, Ayesha Curry Help Deliver Food, Gifts to Families in Need in Oakland

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry spent their weekend helping others in a holiday event outside Oakland Arena:

The Curry family joined the Eat, Play, Learn Foundation to hand out food and more to over 1,000 families in need, per ABC7 News. Each family that attended the event also received a $250 debit gift card.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers implemented a drive-through style for everyone to receive their gifts while staying at a safe distance.

Stephen and Ayesha founded the Eat, Play, Learn nonprofit with the purpose of ending childhood hunger and providing children with access to education and safe places to play.

As Steph Curry heads into his 12th year with the Golden State Warriors, he continues to help those in the Bay Area community.