Jeremy Lin Rumors: Warriors 'Will Explore All Avenues' to Acquire PG's Rights

The Golden State Warriors will continue pursuing a possible deal with Jeremy Lin after an initial move for the 32-year-old point guard fell through, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears initially reported the Chinese Basketball Association didn't file the formal paperwork to clear Lin's path back to the NBA.

Stein provided an update Sunday: "Without a FIBA Letter of Clearance, Golden State could not go through with its plan to sign and waive Lin before 11 PM ET last night, but I'm told the Warriors 'will explore all avenues' to acquire Lin's rights if he chooses the G League route after spending last season in China."

Lin announced in September he was leaving the CBA after spending the 2019-20 season with the Beijing Ducks. He did so in order to hold out hope of a return to the NBA.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported Tuesday that Lin was working out with the NBA G League Ignite squad and effectively had a standing offer to continue practicing since he lives close to the team's Walnut Creek, California, location.

That Lin is a continued target of the Warriors is a sign of how badly Golden State could use some experience to fill out its backcourt. Golden State has the depth, with Mychal Mulder securing the final roster spot. Counting on a group made up of Mulder, Brad Wanamaker, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Nico Mannion, however, may not be ideal for a franchise with the kind of ambitions the Warriors possess.

Lin will never again reach the peaks of "Linsanity," but he's averaging 11.6 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 34.2 percent over his NBA career. He could play a role as a backup guard for any number of teams across the league.