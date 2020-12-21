3 Takeaways from Ravens' Week 15 Win

1 of 3

Gail Burton/Associated Press

When the Ravens were struggling, their offense wasn't playing up to its potential, and that included star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Last year's NFL MVP who wasn't putting up the same type of numbers that he did during his impressive 2019 campaign.

Now, Baltimore's offense is looking more like itself. The Ravens compiled 409 total yards against the Jaguars, and they scored at least 34 points for the third straight week. Jackson led the way by passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing for 35 yards and a score.

And Baltimore turned it into a rout early. It scored three touchdowns in the first half, two of which were passing scores by Jackson (one to Miles Boykin and another to Dez Bryant). In the second half, Jacksonville never got closer than 19 points.

"Our guys came out and were ready to play," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, according to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. "We talked about playing a clean game. We talked about playing a fundamentally sound game, and we talked about playing a physical game, and they did that. Our players did that. They responded in a big way, and that's to be commendable. They were rewarded for that."

If Baltimore is going to get into the playoffs (and have success if it gets there), its offense likely needs to continue to play at a high level. Lately, it's been doing just that, which has been a welcome sign for the team.