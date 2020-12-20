Sean McVay 'Sick to My Stomach' After Rams' Upset Loss to Winless Jets

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The New York Jets are now 1-13 after shocking the NFL with a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. For the 9-5 Rams and head coach Sean McVay, losing to the Jets was nothing short of embarrassing.

"It's going to be embarrassing," McVay told reporters. "I'm sick to my stomach. It was very humbling. But we're going to move forward."

The mood was slightly more upbeat in the opposite locker room.

"I'm just so happy for our guys," New York Jets head coach Gase told reporters. "They've done such a great job with how they've worked. It's been too long for us to even remember what a win feels like, almost. It was great to see those guys get excited."

The win may have actually hurt the Jets more in the long term than the loss hurt the Rams in the short term, however. With the victory, the Jets moved behind the 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars in the current draft order, meaning it is now the Jags who are in the driver's seat for Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Win a game, potentially lose a franchise quarterback. That's your 2020 Jets in a nutshell.

The Rams, meanwhile, lost ground to the Seattle Seahawks (10-4) in the NFC West but still remain the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Barring a monumental meltdown, the Rams are going to qualify for the NFC playoffs.

With matchups against the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals (8-6) to come, a division title is still on the cards. But the Rams need to lick their wounds quickly—they finish the season against two very talented and dangerous teams. Certainly, two teams better than the Jets.