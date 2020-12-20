Tiger Woods: 'Incredibly Special' to Play with Son Charlie at PNC Championship

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tiger Woods paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie at this weekend's PNC Championship, telling reporters after Sunday's round that he treasured the moment.

"It was incredibly special for us to have the opportunity to spend the quality time we had," he said. "It's memories we'll have for our entire lives."

Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, won the 36-hole tournament at 25 under. The Woods' duo finished in seventh place, shooting 20 under. And Charlie showed off some serious game, even taking after his father with a signature fist pump:

That the pair were both dressed in the iconic Woods red only made it more special:

David Duval, who played with his son Brayden and was paired with Team Woods on Sunday, said he was impressed with Charlie's game.

"The best way you can describe it is he has great fundamentals," he said. "He is not afraid. And he hits the ball pretty darn far. Charlie maximizes it. He moves it out there pretty darn good for a little fella. And it's only going to get better, if that's what he wants."

Woods was more focused on the memory he was making with his son, though he didn't seem surprised by Charlie's solid play.

"I'm just proud," he said. "Just like at the Medalist, stay in your own world, enjoy. Our little world, we kept it as that. It was special for both of us. He's not going to appreciate this at 11 years old. As the years go by, you start appreciating it more. I'm sure that we'll have a lot of banter over the holidays and the years to come."