Alex Smith Will Remain WFT's Starting QB over Dwayne Haskins When Healthy

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Dwayne Haskins Jr. made his first start since Week 4 for the Washington Football Team against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but after the 20-15 loss, head coach Ron Rivera said it was only a short-term solution.

"Alex Smith is our starting quarterback right now," Rivera said, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "If he's healthy and ready to roll, he'll start. If not, Dwayne will start."

Smith was ruled out after he injured his calf during last week's victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

After a 1-3 start to the season, Haskins was benched for Kyle Allen, who led the team through another 1-3 stretch before he sustained a season-ending ankle injury in early November. Smith became Washington's starter in Week 10, and he turned the season around beginning in Week 11, carrying the team to four consecutive victories.

But for as long as Smith, who missed the 2019 season after suffering a gruesome leg injury in November 2018, is sidelined, Rivera will go with Haskins. During Sunday's loss, the 23-year-old threw for 295 yards on 38-of-55 passing, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

At 6-8, Washington holds half-game lead in the NFC East before the New York Giants' Sunday night tilt. It will hope for the return of a healthy Smith—who's posted 1,420 yards and four touchdowns through seven games this season—as it closes out the year against the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.