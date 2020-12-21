3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 15 Win

0 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers experienced two different types of challenges in their 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers.

In the first half, Aaron Rodgers and Co. blitzed through the Carolina defense to take a 21-3 halftime advantage.

Matt LaFleur's side faced a stiffer test from the Panthers defense in the final 30 minutes, but it still found a way to grind out the victory despite scoring three second-half points.

Davante Adams was not as productive as he has been in recent weeks, but Aaron Jones found another gear on the ground to be the team's offensive star of Week 15.

Although the Green Bay defense let Teddy Bridgewater sneak the Panthers back into the game, there was not a huge threat to the Packers winning their 11th game of 2020.